Hanoi Issues Strategic Plan to Resolve Food Safety Bottlenecks

Standing Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, Duong Duc Tuan, recently signed Plan No. 336/KH-UBND (dated December 12, 2025), aimed at resolving existing "bottlenecks" in food safety management across the capital.

Under this plan, the city has proposed a system of specific, feasible, and effective tasks and programs tailored to the capital's unique needs. The roadmap emphasizes a synchronized approach involving the entire political system to build an image of Hanoi as a safe, civilized, and friendly destination for international friends and tourists. All efforts will strictly adhere to the "6-Clear" principle: clear people, clear tasks, clear timelines, clear responsibilities, clear outputs, and clear authority.



The plan outlines ten key tasks and solutions. These include establishing an inter-disciplinary task force as a foundation for a future dedicated food safety agency, developing a centralized city-wide database to integrate monitoring data with the National Portal, and reforming communication strategies through multi-platform, visual media and community-based warning apps. Additionally, the city will tighten supply chain controls through unannounced inspections and rigorous monitoring of high-risk products.

Further measures involve empowering local ward-level management of wholesale and wet markets, centralizing livestock and poultry slaughtering, and enhancing laboratory capacities for high-risk sampling. The plan also focuses on standardizing collective kitchen models - particularly for school boarding programs - while zoning street food vendors and increasing safety training.

Finally, the city will focus on building professional capacity for food safety officials at the local level and advocating for legislative improvements to ensure consistency across national food safety standards.

Hanoi's city departments, agencies, and local People’s Committees at the ward and commune levels are instructed to proactively develop their own implementation plans based on their specific functions to ensure all tasks are completed effectively and on schedule./.