Making news
Hanoi International Film Festival introduces domestic heritages
The event is hosted by the Vietnam Film Institute, in coordination with the Department of Cinema, the Department of Cultural Heritage, and relevant units.
According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, many destinations in Vietnam possess a system of historical and cultural relics, as well as unique natural landscapes, including heritage sites recognised by UNESCO as world heritage sites.
This is a great advantage for the tourism sector to develop and serves as an attractive resource for filmmakers, he noted.
The exhibition showcases 120 images from films by both domestic and international filmmakers, that capture scenes from Vietnamese movies filmed at heritage sites.
Also on display are 40 artistic photos introducing historical sites, along with cultural and intangible culture heritages of Vietnam recognised by UNESCO.
The exhibition serves as a channel to promote Vietnam’s tourism, contributing to attracting international filmmakers, and fostering creativity in the Vietnamese film industry.
On the morning of the same day, the Department of Cinema, in collaboration with Binh Hanh Da (BHD) Co., Ltd. and Vietnam Media Corp, organised a programme to introduce nearly 70 film projects from over 20 countries and territories around the world.
The event offered a chance for investors, cinema experts, filmmakers, directors, and writers to seek cooperation opportunities in investing and producing films./.