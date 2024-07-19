Hanoi Int'l Film Festival to take place in November

A scene in Pao's story which won Best Short Film Award at the 6th HANIFF in 2022 (Photo: Nguyen Pham Thanh Dat)

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, the festival is an important meeting place for Vietnamese and global film teams, allowing them to exchange ideas and cooperate. It also is an opportunity for the filmmakers to introduce their best creative works and to honour the best of the talents in the industry.



"The festival will stimulate the Vietnamese cinema industry," said Dong at his meeting with Department of Cinematography on July 16 in Hanoi.

"It is not only important event for the cinema industry but it also contributes to popularising the image of Vietnam as a safe, friendly, hospitable, integrated and developed country.



“Each member of the festival organisation board needs to have a close connection and review each task to ensure that activities and events at the festival will be effective, contributing to enhancing the brand of HANIFF."



HANIFF has been held biennially since 2010, which was one of many activities celebrating the 1000th anniversary of Hanoi capital. According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, the festival is an important meeting place for Vietnamese and global film teams, allowing them to exchange ideas and cooperate. It also is an opportunity for the filmmakers to introduce their best creative works and to honour the best of the talents in the industry."The festival will stimulate the Vietnamese cinema industry," said Dong at his meeting with Department of Cinematography on July 16 in Hanoi."It is not only important event for the cinema industry but it also contributes to popularising the image of Vietnam as a safe, friendly, hospitable, integrated and developed country.“Each member of the festival organisation board needs to have a close connection and review each task to ensure that activities and events at the festival will be effective, contributing to enhancing the brand of HANIFF."HANIFF has been held biennially since 2010, which was one of many activities celebrating the 1000th anniversary of Hanoi capital.

It aims to build a new film festival brand and affirm the position of Vietnamese cinema in international cinematography and attract the attention of world filmmakers to Vietnamese cinema.



Through its six editions, the festival is an event that attracts the attention of the domestic and international visitors to cinema, creating inspiration and motivation to build and develop the Vietnamese film industry.



This is also an activity that gives opportunities to expand the Vietnamese film market to the world and integrate it into the international film market.



The 7th HANIFF will also have film awards, show out-of competition films, host seminars and film project markets and have some outdoor screenings.



A wide range of other events will also be happening, including meeting movie stars and exhibitions introducing the cinema industries of Japan, Germany, Russia, China and the Republic of Korea, which are expected to take place at Tran Nhan Tong pedestrian street and Ly Thai To Garden.



At the last HANIFF there were 800 international and Vietnamese delegates from over 50 countries and territories with participation of 123 films including motion pictures, short films, documentaries and animation.



Award-winners included best film for Brazilian Paloma in the main official competition, the Jury Award for feature-length Woman on the Roof produced by Poland and Sweden, while the Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC) awards went to Bone Marrow and The Villain Kotrabid from the Philippines./.