Hanoi ice cream introduced to Venezuelans

The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, in collaboration with "Heladería 1000 sabores" - an ice cream parlor of 1000 flavours - in the state of Mérida, has recently organised an event to introduce “Hanoi Ice Cream” (Helado Ha Noi) to further promote Vietnamese cuisine.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen expressed his desire to connect the cultures and peoples, as well as strengthen to the traditional friendship of the two countries.



Da Silva, the owner of Heladería 1000 sabores which twice won the Guinness record for the most number of ice cream flavours in the world in 1991 and 1996, said she hopes to cooperate with Venezuela-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CAVENVIET) to open a restaurant system promoting Vietnamese cuisine as well as Hanoi’s ice cream in Caracas and states in Venezuela.



The presence of Vietnamese ice cream, made from green beans, in the famous ice cream parlor is expected to help promote Vietnamese cuisine to locals and international tourists, and make the image of Vietnam closer and closer to the daily life of Venezuelans./.