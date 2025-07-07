Hanoi hotels launch promotions to attract locals

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, a 5-star hotel in Hanoi near Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Opera House. (Photo: VNA)

Hotels across Hanoi are rolling out a range of attractive promotion programmes to boost tourism demand, with a strong focus on culinary experiences and family-focused services.

As the summer vacation kicks in, hotels in the capital are offering a variety of tailored incentives. Among them, gastronomy has emerged as a key highlight, with many establishments launching food-themed promotions while also tightening food safety standards for guests.

Nguyen Thi Cam Ly, Director of Marketing and Communications at Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, stated that the hotel frequently updates its summer menus to attract more diners. In addition to offering traditional Vietnamese cuisine, it often organises international culinary weeks that highlight dishes from countries such as the Philippines and the Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is introducing German and Chinese cuisine this summer. Nguyen Thanh Loan, Director of Sales and Marketing, noted that German cuisine is relatively rare in Hanoi, and the hotel hopes to offer a “fresh breeze” for food lovers. The hotel also maintains its cold storage facility to ensure proper food preservation.

Thang Long Opera Hanoi Hotel is highlighting the capital city’s culinary identity by designing a menu of delicious dishes suited for summer such as bun thang (vermicelli soup with chicken, pork, fried egg, mushrooms, and dried turnip), nem cua be (crab spring roll), che sen long nhan (lotus seed and longan sweet soup), and traditional Hanoi family-style meals.

Bui Dieu Linh, Director of Thang Long Opera Hotel, said that to ensure food hygiene during hot weather, the hotel sources ingredients from certified suppliers. Staff are also trained in food safety and undergo regular health checks.

Nguyen Thi Huyen, a Hanoian, shared that this summer, her family opted for a staycation in the city instead of travelling far.

“Hotels here are offering very appealing discounts and promotions. Staying in Hanoi this time of year gives us the chance to enjoy high-quality services, including stay-and-dine combos and afternoon tea—perfect for larger families,” she was quoted by Ha Noi Moi (New Hanoi) newspaper as saying.

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, regular inspections are conducted independently or in collaboration with the municipal Department of Health through inter-agency task forces, focusing on food safety and fire prevention in hotels.

In addition to ensuring guest safety, hotels are encouraged to maintain environmental hygiene and promote green and sustainable tourism, according to Tran Trung Hieu, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism. Hotels and restaurants are adopting eco-friendly practices such as minimising plastic use, using energy-efficient equipment, and reducing waste discharge.

Appealing offers for families

To encourage domestic visitors, the Tourism Department has launched the 2025 tourism promotion scheme themed "Hanoians and Tourists Experience Four- and Five-Star Hotel Services in Hanoi", with a special focus on the week leading up to Vietnam Family Day (June 28).

During this period, many hotels rolled out generous promotional packages. Notably, Lotte Hotel Hanoi offered a 40% room discount, while L7 Westlake provides up to 50% off.

Many promotions were tailored specifically for families. For example, Thang Long Opera Hotel offered a family package priced at 5.6 million VND (214 USD), which included accommodations and meals. Novotel Hanoi Thai Ha and Novotel Suites Hanoi introduced the “Hanoi Harmony Package”, which featured a one-night stay, breakfast, and dinner for two adults and two children. Several hotels were 50% off family vacation packages from June 22 to June 29.

Linh of Thang Long Opera Hotel said the family-targeted promotion aims to provide opportunities for bonding and relaxation during the summer holiday.

Nguyen Thi Viet Thu, Director of Sales and Distribution at Novotel Hanoi, added that their weekend offer gives up to 40% off for a family of four with children under 16, including dining services and in-hotel experiences. This will help shape a new trend for families to enjoy time in Hanoi instead of travelling far.

Commenting on the promotion programme, Director of the Tourism Deapartment Dang Huong Giang said it is expected to foster a new trend in urban travel experiences, helping to position Hanoi as a premium tourism hub offering international-standard services at reasonable prices./.