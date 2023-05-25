Hanoi hosts Vietnam - Asia DX Summit 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chaired the opening session of the Vietnam - Asia DX Summit 2023 themed “Driving economic growth enabled by digital data mining and smart connectivity” in Hanoi on May 24.

Addressing the event, Ha affirmed that Vietnam's digital transformation is taking place strongly, and producing practical results. However, it cannot be done by one person, one organisation, one country, one government, but requires the engagement of everyone and all sectors.



This is a “gold mine”, and an endless resource from thinking, creativity and wisdom that the world has been creating and exploiting. This is also a new and green resource, helping to recover natural resources, and promote economic development, he stressed.



According to him, Vietnamese technology enterprises need to determine that participating in digital transformation is participating in the global market, reaching out to the world, and solving major international problems.



He expressed his wish that the country's 70,000 digital technology enterprises pioneer to reach out to the world, jointly create digital ecosystems, introduce new and effective economic models, and create new values for the country and a happy life for people.



Nguyen Van Khoa, Chairman of the Vietnam Software Association (VINASA) – the organiser of the summit, said the digital technology business community is always ready to stand side by side with the Government and its stakeholders to provide suggestions on building an open legal corridor and a methodical data strategy. They aspire to participate in building advanced, modern and effective digital data infrastructure. And the IT business community is ready to support connectivity and data sharing among localities, agencies and sectors.



Within the framework of the two-day summit, there will be five sessions on digital data infrastructure and information security. Other sessions include digital transformation in Vietnam and Asia, sharing digital government and administration development data, digital transformation in finance, and Vietnam - Asia cooperation in the IT sector.



An exhibition on the digital solution platform and the connection of supply and demand for digital transformation of domestic IT enterprises also takes place on the sidelines of the summit./.