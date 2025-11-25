Hanoi hosts Vietnam – US Friendship Festival

VUFO Vice President Dong Huy Cuong addresses the Vietnam – US Friendship Festival in Hanoi on November 23. (Photo: VNA)

A Vietnam – US friendship festival was held in Hanoi on November 23 as part of celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1995–2025).



The event drew leaders of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper, Hanoi officials, representatives of friendship organisations, research institutes, universities, and businesses from both nations.



In his opening remarks, VUFO Vice President Dong Huy Cuong described Vietnam – US relations as a unique relationship shaped by numerous ups and downs, but it has evolved into a model of reconciliation between countries.



He recalled the landmark normalisation of relations and establishment of diplomatic ties on July 12, 1995, highlighting the tireless efforts by leaders and citizens on both sides.



With the spirit of “setting aside the past, overcoming differences, building on common ground, and looking towards the future”, bilateral ties have witnessed breakthrough and impressive development in all aspects, leading to a “Comprehensive Partnership” in July 2013 and a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development” on September 10, 2023, he noted.



Cuong added that the Vienamese people always appreciate the precious support from US friends, including US veterans, their relatives, charitable organisations, and NGOs whose goodwill and trust have helped heal wartime wounds and assisted with Vietnam’s socio-economic development and international integration.



US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

He emphasised the role of VUFO and the Vietnam – USA Society in promoting reconciliation, addressing war legacy, strengthening people-to-people ties, and laying a sustainable foundation for bilateral relations.



For his part, Knapper described the festival as a testament to the development, dynamism, and partnership between the two countries, recognising the individuals on both sides who have rebuilt mutual trust and understanding while advancing progress in bilateral ties. He said the event also aimed to inspire younger generations to continue strengthening relations over the next three decades.



The ambassador hailed US firms in supporting the efforts, noting that the two sides have worked closely in promoting education, health care, economic growth, security, and other sectors.



The programme featured cultural performances, sports, traditional games, and exhibitions of Vietnamese and US culture and cuisine. It also showcased achievements in bilateral relations and highlighted activities of friendship associations, the US diplomatic mission in Vietnam, NGOs, and businesses of both countries, aiming to deepen mutual understanding and foster people-to-people exchanges in the time ahead.



Since July 12, 1995, Vietnam – US relations have achieved remarkable progress. The US is now Vietnam’s largest export market, with bilateral trade rising more than 250-fold since then to over 132 billion USD in 2024. US investment has expanded rapidly, with companies including Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Intel, Meta, Nike, Visa, Coca-Cola, and Marriott among large investors.



In political and security cooperation, the two countries have strengthened ties through high-level visits, dialogue mechanisms, and coordinated action on regional and global issues such as climate change, ASEAN initiatives, and Mekong cooperation.



In education and people-to-people exchanges, Vietnam is the largest source of ASEAN students in the US, nearly 30,000 in total, with many American universities offering programmes tailored to Vietnamese students, according to the festival organisers./.