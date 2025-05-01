Hanoi hosts vibrant tourism activities during April 30 – May 1 holiday. Photo: VNA

Hanoi has launched a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities to attract tourists during the five-day national holiday, starting from April 30.

Highlights include a culinary culture festival from April 28 to May 1 at Thong Nhat Park featuring regional specialties, and lively street performances around Hoan Kiem Lake from April 29 to May 1. An art exhibition titled “Hanoi in Me” is underway at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum through May 5.

Heritage tours of Hanoi’s historical and cultural sites are being offered at promotional prices from April 30 to May 1. Outdoor sports and recreational activities such as running, cycling, yoga, and traditional games are taking place in major parks including Thong Nhat and Yen So. A fireworks display will light up the sky on the evening of April 30 at the F1 racetrack in Nam Tu Liem district and Thong Nhat Park.

The Hanoi Department of Tourism has coordinated with local businesses and organisations to launch a green tourism promotion campaign, enhance safety and traffic arrangements, and improve public spaces for visitor enjoyment.

A newly completed public art installation titled “Revival” was unveiled in Co Tan garden near the Hanoi Opera House as part of city beautification efforts.

Diverse tourism products including cultural experiences, ecological tours, and wellness retreats have also been rolled out to meet growing demand. The city will provide free water, milk, and bread to visitors paying tribute President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum during the holiday.

With thorough preparations and a rich programme of events, Hanoi aims to offer memorable experiences and reinforce its image as a safe, friendly, quality and attractive destination.

Earlier in March and April, the capital held the “Get on Hanoi 2025” campaign at the Hai Ba Trung Temple complex, participated in the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2025, and hosted the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival themed “Hanoi – World Heritage Destination” at Tran Nhan Tong pedestrian street./.