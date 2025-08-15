Making news
Hanoi hosts training for overseas Vietnamese language teachers
A training course for overseas Vietnamese language teachers opened in Hanoi on August 14, attracting 80 teachers who returned from 15 countries and territories.
In his opening remarks, Nguyen Trung Kien, Chairman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV), said that over the past year, the Party and State have paid special attention to preserving and promoting Vietnamese abroad through supportive policies, book donations, teacher training, and the application of technology in teaching.
During his state visit to Laos in July 2024, Party General Secretary To Lam, who was State President then, visited the Nguyen Du Lao–Vietnamese Bilingual School, praising its role in teaching Vietnamese and preserving national culture, Kien recalled.
In June 2025, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse presented Vietnamese language books to overseas Vietnamese communities in Sweden and Estonia. Following direct instructions from the Prime Minister during a meeting with the Vietnamese community in Tianjin, China, an online Vietnamese course for expatriates was promptly launched.
“These meaningful actions not only inspire the community but also serve as a source of encouragement for those dedicated to preserving and developing the Vietnamese language – the soul of our nation,” Kien stressed.
He noted that OVs have maintained hundreds of language classes worldwide, and many teach voluntarily. In some locations with large Vietnamese populations, such as Taiwan (China) and Laos, Vietnamese has been officially included in the school curriculum. However, challenges remain, including a lack of suitable materials, limited facilities, and differences in education systems.
This year’s training course, Kien said, is an opportunity to update teaching methods, enhance pedagogical skills, share experiences, and strengthen the network of Vietnamese language teachers abroad. Alongside academic content, cultural exchanges and field trips to heritage sites will help deepen teachers’ understanding of Vietnam’s history and culture, enabling them to better inspire OV youth, he added.
Speaking at the event, Vo Thi Thanh, a Vietnamese language teacher at the Nguyen Du Lao–Vietnamese Bilingual School, said the Vietnamese community in Laos has a long-standing tradition of staying connected to the homeland. “In our school, Vietnamese is not just a subject, but a ‘bridge’ that helps young people of Vietnamese origin preserve their identity, language, and cultural heritage,” she said.
With a love for the language and a sense of responsibility toward her students, Thanh and her colleagues constantly innovate teaching methods, turning lessons into stories that nurture both language skills and patriotism.
Nguyen Duy Anh, a Vietnamese expatriate in Japan, said the movement to teach and preserve Vietnamese abroad has never been stronger. He hoped OV teachers would continue to receive support, updated materials, regular professional training, and opportunities to connect with peers worldwide to share experiences./.