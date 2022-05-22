Making news
Hanoi hosts Francophone running tournament
The event was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Hanoi People’s Committee, the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Francophone University Agency (AUF).
The race conveyed the message about the ability of women, especially those with disabilities, who are often considered vulnerable in society, to do useful things.
It is also the commitment of each individual in the Francophone community to contribute to the sustainable development of French-speaking countries and society.
According to Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Hong Son, the municipal authorities have actively contributed to strengthening and developing the French-speaking community in Hanoi and Vietnam, and created the most favourable conditions for organisations of the Francophone community so that they can expand their cooperative activities.
This race helps strengthen exchange and cultural diversity between French-speaking countries and partners, as well as promote the image of Vietnam and Hanoi in the French-speaking community, he added.
According to Laurent Sermet, regional director of AUF in Asia-Pacific, the event is a valuable opportunity to promote the values of friendship, sharing, sports spirit in the French-speaking community, and the international community in general./.