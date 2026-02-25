Hanoi hosts concert to welcome Lunar New Year

A performance at the event. Photo: VNA

The New Year Concert 2026, celebrating the Year of the Horse, took place at Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on February 24 evening, drawing senior Party and State leaders, incumbent and former officials, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, and international guests.



The annual event was organised under the direction of the Department of Political Affairs of the Ministry of Public Security. It featured the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Conductor – Meritorious Artist Kim Xuan Hieu, alongside artists from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, the People's Public Security Music, Song and Dance Theatre, and renowned performers including Bui Cong Duy, Dao To Loan, Bao Yen, Truong Linh, Thuy Dung, Le Tuan, Thu Luong and Gema Nguyen.



According to organisers, the concert served as a New Year greeting, conveying hopes and aspirations for a year of new achievements, with musical works praising the peaceful beauty of Vietnam, honouring the glorious Party and great President Ho Chi Minh, and celebrating the vibrant spirit of spring across the country. It further performed international works resonating with buoyant, festive tones and a strong sense of optimism.



The programme showed beloved Vietnamese works such as "Dang da cho ta ca mot mua Xuan" (the Party has given us a whole spring), "Mua Xuan dau tien" (The first spring), "Bac dang cung chung chau hanh quan" (Our beloved Uncle Ho marches with us), "Ha Noi 12 mua hoa" (Hanoi’s twelve flower seasons), "Bai ca hy vong" (Song of hope), among others.



Classical masterpieces included selections from “The Four Seasons” — Spring and Summer — by Antonio Vivaldi, “Emperor Waltz” by Johann Strauss II, and “Radetzky March” by Johann Strauss I. Together, the works created a vibrant and multi-layered musical portrait of spring.



A Ho Guom Opera representative said the concert was intended to help spread Vietnam’s core cultural values, enrich spiritual life, and foster pride and love for the homeland./.