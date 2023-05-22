Making news
Hanoi hosts Asia Pacific Telecommunity Wireless Group’s 31st meeting
The meeting, held from May 22-26 in a hybrid format, attracts the participation of more than 500 delegates who are leading experts in the field of wireless in the region and the world from member countries, corporations, large domestic and international telecoms enterprises such as Viettel, VNPT, GSMA, Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung, Qualcomm and Apple.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long said that over the past years, Vietnam has invested in developing digital infrastructure, especially data centre infrastructure and cloud computing, to serve Vietnam's digital transformation as well as providing digital services for the development of the digital economy and society.
In the era of wireless devices, the world is facing many challenging problems, he said, expressing his hope that the APT will work together to support member countries to solve these problems and overcome challenges.
Participants are expected to discuss many important issues related to management, including finding potential bands for 6G technology, broadband satellite beam management, band extension for wireless internet, and 5G technology.
The meeting is also an important forum for management agencies, organisations and businesses in the fields of frequency and wireless to discuss and update research activities in the region and around the world. Among the topics discussed, Vietnam is particularly interested in the implementation of new technologies, frequency planning, and trends in the selection of appropriate bands and technologies./.