Hanoi hosts ASEAN Family Day 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) held the ASEAN Family Day 2022 on August 13 on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of the bloc and 27 years of Vietnam's membership in the group.



Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc highlighted ASEAN's achievements after more than half a century, saying that the bloc plays an important role in peace, stability and security in the region, and is a reliable partner for countries and organisations in the region and around the world.



The ASEAN Family Day 2022, held face-to-face after a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 crisis, demonstrates joint efforts to respond to the pandemic, as well as strong support and commitment to ASEAN.



It is an important forum to connect colleagues, friends, families in the ASEAN Community and partners in Hanoi, helping enhance friendship and cooperation, and raise public awareness of the ASEAN community, he added.



Honorary President of AWCH Vu Thi Bich Ngoc affirmed that the event offers a chance for families and friends from ASEAN member countries and partners to meet, thus cultivating their friendship, solidarity and cooperation.



She also expressed her joy at AWCH’s development in the past seven years with many activities such as raising funds to support disadvantaged women and children, and build schools; and promoting products and tourism, among others, contributing to promoting ASEAN identity and preserving traditional values of the member countries.



Right after the opening ceremony, a large number of delegates participated in a friendship cycling programme, and cultural and sports exchange activities./.