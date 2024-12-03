Hanoi hosts 2024 Vietnam-Asia Smart City Summit

A booth showcases products and services for smart city development (Photo: VNA)

The 2024 Vietnam-Asia Smart City Summit commenced in Hanoi on December 2, aiming to put forward technology solutions and management strategies that help cities modernise infrastructure and develop smart and sustainable services for residents.

Themed “Smart Cities - Digital Economy - Sustainable Development,” the event was co-organised by the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA) and the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications.

Statistics show that by the end of 2023, Vietnam had 902 urban areas with an urbanisation rate of 42.7%, comparable to the Asian average. Urban economies contributed approximately 70% of the nation’s GDP. However, the rapid pace of urbanisation poses challenges, including the need to identify new development drivers in the context of global volatility terms in politics, economy, and technology.

VINASA Chairman Nguyen Van Khoa highlighted three critical development areas: the digital economy, the green economy, and emerging technologies. He stressed that the digital economy requires the transformation of traditional industries, the green economy focuses on sustainable growth that respects environmental and cultural values, and new technologies are driven by promising sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI).

Ha Minh Hai, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, emphasised the summit’s importance in fostering collaboration among leaders, experts, and top tech enterprises. He noted that the event will explore breakthrough solutions in semiconductors, AI, smart transportation, clean energy, and sustainable environment. Lessons and experiences shared at the summit are expected to empower Hanoi and other localities to capitalise on opportunities, tackle challenges, and materialise their ambitions for smart, green, and sustainable cities.

Smart city development has become a global and regional priority. As a leader in this trend, Vietnam has made significant progress in policymaking, fostering a conducive investment climate, and researching and implementing smart city technologies in various provinces and cities.

Nguyen Viet Hung, Director of the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications, stated that Hanoi's smart city development priorities include urban transportation, heritage preservation, cultural and tourism development, and environmental protection, specifically water and air quality. The "Hanoi Smart City Development Project to 2025, with vision to 2030" outlines key sector-specific solutions to address these priorities, he noted.

Hung emphasised the importance of a robust data infrastructure, saying that Hanoi will build and develop a modern, harmonious, safe, and efficient data system to meet the demands of smart urban management, serve residents and businesses, and promote the city’s sustainable socio-economic growth.

He went on to say that the plan focuses on optimising decision-making processes through data, enhancing the efficiency of public services, and improving the quality of life for residents as well as repositioning Hanoi as a leader in digital transformation and sustainable development in the country and the world.

The two-day summit brings together over 80 speakers and experts participating in seven thematic sessions. Discussions focus on crafting policies and leveraging technologies to make Vietnam’s cities smarter and more sustainable, enhancing citizens' prosperity and well-being.

There are also themed seminars and exhibitions showcasing achievements and solutions in digital transformation and smart city development, and business matching and cooperation activities./.