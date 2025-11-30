Making news
Hanoi Highlights Safe, High-Quality Farm Products from Across Vietnam
On the evening of November 28, the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, in collaboration with the Kim Lien Ward People’s Committee, opened the “Week of Displaying, Introducing, and Promoting Safe Agricultural, Forestry, and Fishery Products of Hanoi and Provinces Nationwide 2025.” Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP
This year’s fair features more than 1,300 safe agricultural products, regional specialties, and standout OCOP items from 25 provinces and cities. With over 50 well-organized booths, the event presents a vibrant snapshot of Vietnamese agriculture from fresh farm, forest, and fishery products to processed goods, high-tech agricultural items, and specialty products with strong export potential.
In his opening remarks, Ta Van Tuong, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, underscored Hanoi’s position as one of Vietnam’s two major economic hubs, a city with strong consumer demand supported by a modern commercial network. However, he noted that local agricultural production currently meets only 20% to 70% of demand, depending on the product category, for the more than 10 million people living and working in the capital. The remainder is supplied through value chains from other provinces and imported sources.
To ensure a stable, safe, and transparent supply, Hanoi has introduced a range of measures to strengthen linkages between production and consumption. The city has prioritized traceability technologies and the development of safe supply chains with other regions. As a result, Hanoi and 43 pre-merger provinces (equivalent to 26 provinces and cities today) have established 1,388 safe food production and supply chains, contributing significantly to the capital’s agricultural, forestry, and fishery markets.
Within this framework, the 2025 fair serves as a concrete step toward turning cooperation agreements into real outcomes. Beyond promoting businesses and cooperatives, the event provides a platform for provinces to share production experience, strengthen supply chains, and enhance product quality and value. Throughout the week, consultation sessions and direct matchmaking activities between producers, retailers, supermarkets, processing facilities, and exporters help expand trade opportunities.
According to Tuong, hosting the fair in Kim Lien Ward not only enhances market connectivity but also brings fresh momentum to agricultural production and rural economies. The event embodies the spirit of “Hanoi for the whole country, the whole country for Hanoi,” demonstrating the capital’s strong commitment to supporting localities in building sustainable supply chains.
With more than 50 well-organized booths, the event presents a diverse display of Vietnamese agriculture. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP
Taking place from November 28 to December 1, the event serves as a major highlight in the trade promotion and agricultural connectivity efforts between Hanoi and localities nationwide. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP
He concluded by expressing his hope for continued cooperation from ministries, provinces, and the business community. The shared goal, he said, is to develop sustainable supply chains for safe agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, serving Hanoi’s residents while creating added value, contributing to economic growth, and elevating the reputation of Vietnamese agricultural products on the global stage.