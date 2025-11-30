Hanoi Highlights Safe, High-Quality Farm Products from Across Vietnam

On the evening of November 28, the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, in collaboration with the Kim Lien Ward People’s Committee, opened the “Week of Displaying, Introducing, and Promoting Safe Agricultural, Forestry, and Fishery Products of Hanoi and Provinces Nationwide 2025.” Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

This year’s fair features more than 1,300 safe agricultural products, regional specialties, and standout OCOP items from 25 provinces and cities. With over 50 well-organized booths, the event presents a vibrant snapshot of Vietnamese agriculture from fresh farm, forest, and fishery products to processed goods, high-tech agricultural items, and specialty products with strong export potential.

Delegates cut the ribbon to officially open the event. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP In his opening remarks, Ta Van Tuong, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, underscored Hanoi’s position as one of Vietnam’s two major economic hubs, a city with strong consumer demand supported by a modern commercial network. However, he noted that local agricultural production currently meets only 20% to 70% of demand, depending on the product category, for the more than 10 million people living and working in the capital. The remainder is supplied through value chains from other provinces and imported sources. Ta Van Tuong, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, and fellow delegates visit exhibition booths at the fair. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP To ensure a stable, safe, and transparent supply, Hanoi has introduced a range of measures to strengthen linkages between production and consumption. The city has prioritized traceability technologies and the development of safe supply chains with other regions. As a result, Hanoi and 43 pre-merger provinces (equivalent to 26 provinces and cities today) have established 1,388 safe food production and supply chains, contributing significantly to the capital’s agricultural, forestry, and fishery markets. Ta Van Tuong, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, and fellow delegates tour the booths at the weeklong fair. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

Tuong also emphasized Hanoi’s partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and localities nationwide through the “Cooperation Program on Food Safety Assurance, Quality Improvement of Agricultural, Forestry, and Fishery Products, and Trade Promotion for 2021–2025.” The program aims to bring regional products to Hanoi’s market and, from Hanoi, expand them to major domestic markets and export destinations, all under a unified commitment to safety, transparency, and traceability.

Within this framework, the 2025 fair serves as a concrete step toward turning cooperation agreements into real outcomes. Beyond promoting businesses and cooperatives, the event provides a platform for provinces to share production experience, strengthen supply chains, and enhance product quality and value. Throughout the week, consultation sessions and direct matchmaking activities between producers, retailers, supermarkets, processing facilities, and exporters help expand trade opportunities.