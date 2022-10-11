Making news
Hanoi: hi-tech farm produce to account for 70% by 2025
Of which, hi-tech cultivated products will make up at least 45% while animal farming products will account for 80% and aquatic products 60%.
To such end, Hanoi will form and develop at least 44 hi-tech agriculture firms, one hi-tech agriculture centre and one hi-tech farming zone.
The city will also pilot 10 hi-tech agriculture cooperatives, assist in digital transformation for One Commune, One Product products this year, and develop 30 hi-tech agriculture cooperatives, among others./.