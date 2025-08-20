Hanoi heritage train, smart ticketing debut in celebration of 80th National Day

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VRC) on Tuesday launched the “Hanoi Five City Gates” Train (The Hanoi Train) and a biometric ticket control system at Hanoi Station, as part of the 250 projects inaugurated or groundbroken nationwide today to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

From August 19, the biometric ticket authentication system using chip-based ID cards is officially operational at Hanoi Station. The system will later be integrated with the VNeID app, enabling passengers to verify tickets with electronic identification data without carrying physical ID cards.

Initial results during the trial period from August 1 to 10 show an average processing speed of 3–5 seconds per passenger, about 50 per cent faster than QR code scanning, with a recognition rate of above 98 per cent. Passenger surveys revealed 92 per cent satisfaction, citing greater convenience.

The system reduces pressure on ticket inspectors, especially during peak hours, while enhancing safety, transparency, and efficiency for railway management. Once fully integrated with VNeID, the VRC aims to establish a nationwide and fully electronic ticket verification system.

Passengers can enjoy traditional cultural performances such as quan ho, ca tru, cheo, and xam singing throughout the journey. Photo: VNA

The same day, the corporation also introduced the Hà Nội Train, inspired by the historic gates of the old imperial citadel Thăng Long. Its five carriages are named after the gates – Ô Cầu Dền, Ô Quan Chưởng, Ô Cầu Giấy, Ô Chợ Dừa, and Ô Đống Mác, recalling the capital’s thousand-year heritage.

The train features five double-decker seating carriages and two others designed for check-in experiences. Each carriage, seating 40–60 passengers, is fitted with panoramic windows and themed interiors. Passengers can enjoy traditional cultural performances such as quan họ, ca trù, chèo, and xẩm singing throughout the journey.

The Hà Nội Train is expected to enter service in September 2025, contributing to the promotion of cultural tourism and reaffirming the VRC’s efforts to blend heritage preservation with modern innovation. — VNA/VNS

The Hanoi Train features five double-decker seating carriages and two others designed for check-in experiences. Photo: VNA