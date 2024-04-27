Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Hanoi Great Souvenirs 2024 kicks off

The Hanoi Great Souvenirs 2024 fair opened at the Hanoi Museum on April 25, offering a venue for businesses and producers to showcase cultural and souvenir products.
  A stall displaying handicraft souvenirs at the Hanoi Great Souvenirs 2024 fair (Photo: VNA)   

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen The Hiep said the event aims to support industry associations, businesses, rural industrial production establishments, and artisans to introduce handicraft souvenirs imbued with cultural identities of traditional craft villages in Hanoi.

It also provides an opportunity for businesses and producers of handicraft souvenirs in the city to promote cooperation in producing, processing, and selling typical and high-quality rural industrial goods, thus forming sustainable production and consumption chains of rural products.

The fair features 100 stalls, exhibiting wooden, pottery, bamboo and rattan items, glassware, textiles, yarn and embroidery products, small mechanical products, along with those under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.

Running until 28 April, the event is expected to attract thousands of visitors./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top