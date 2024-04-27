Making news
Hanoi Great Souvenirs 2024 kicks off
It also provides an opportunity for businesses and producers of handicraft souvenirs in the city to promote cooperation in producing, processing, and selling typical and high-quality rural industrial goods, thus forming sustainable production and consumption chains of rural products.
The fair features 100 stalls, exhibiting wooden, pottery, bamboo and rattan items, glassware, textiles, yarn and embroidery products, small mechanical products, along with those under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.
Running until 28 April, the event is expected to attract thousands of visitors./.