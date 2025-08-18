Hanoi grand concert unites millions of Vietnamese hearts

A performance at the cultural extravaganza held in Hanoi on August 17 evening. (Photo: VNA)

A cultural extravaganza titled “Tu hao la nguoi Viet Nam” (Proud to be Vietnamese) captivated more than 30,000 spectators at Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium Square on August 17 evening, with millions more across Vietnam and overseas tuning in through television and digital platforms.



The event was jointly held by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi People’s Committee, the Vietnam Television and Netmedia on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).



Honouring Vietnam’s glorious nation-building and defence history, the show fostered deep gratitude to the Party, President Ho Chi minh, and generations of leaders, compatriots, and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and reunification. At the same time, it carried a message of national resilience, pride, and aspiration, reinforcing the national spirit and determination to build a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.

The art show inspires patriotism, national pride, and solidarity among the Vietnamese people. (Photo: VNA)

The show was performed on a 360-degree stage inspired by the legendary tale of Prince Lang Lieu, the 7th Hung King, and the harmony of heaven and earth. It brought the audiences to defining chapters of the national history, from the era of the Hung Kings to heroic victories against foreign invaders, the birth of the Communist Party of Vietnam on February 2, 1930, the August Revolution of 1945, President Ho Chi Minh’s reading of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, and the country’s 80 years of heroic history. Cutting-edge sound, lighting, and visual technology blended with intricate real-life performances, creating a breathtaking spectacle.



A particularly stirring moment came when over 30,000 spectators faced the national flag and joined voices with singer Tung Duong and a 200-member choir to perform "Tien Quan Ca" - the national anthem, creating one of the programme's most majestic and memorable highlights.



Many other meticulously staged performances included “Nguoi la Ho Chi Minh” (he is Ho Chi Minh), “Ca ngoi To quoc” (praising the Fatherland), “Khat vong” (aspiration), “Que huong” (homeland), and “Bac Trung Nam mot nha” (north, central, south a family), delivering a feast of artistic excellence filled with emotions.



The art show transcended mere artistic event to carry profound political and spiritual significance, becoming a bridge to connect millions of Vietnamese hearts while inspiring patriotism, national pride, and solidarity among the Vietnamese people./.