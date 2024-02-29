Making news
Hanoi gives “artisan” title to 42 handicraft artists
Nguyen Manh Quyen, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, presented the honour to the artisans at the ceremony.
Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Acting Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said that the capital city has recognised 319 out of 1,350 craft villages in the locality.
She commended contributions by the artisans to the preservation and development of the craft villages.
With the recognition, the artisans would open craft courses, and they are exempt from taxes for vocational training, as well as income tax when transferring creative designs to production units and individuals.
They also can also participate in both domestic and international exhibitions in line with approved plans, without having to pay any charges.
Since the municipal People’s Committee issued regulations regarding the recognition, 290 artisans in Hanoi have received such title./.