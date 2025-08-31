Hanoi gears up to host delegations for National Day celebrations

Hang Ma street in Hoan Kiem ward, Hanoi, is adorned with red flags bearing yellow stars in celebration of the 80th National Day anniversary. Photo: VNA

Hanoi is orchestrating a reception for thousands of delegates attending the grand ceremony to mark the 80th National Day (September 2), with meticulous preparations underway spanning accommodations, healthcare, travel, and security.



The municipal People's Committee announced that 33 provinces and cities have confirmed participation in the commemorative ceremony, bringing more than 6,570 delegates to the capital for the grand parade and festivities marking eight decades since national independence.



It asked the Department of Tourism to coordinate with other departments and sectors to manage accommodation, meals, and transport for delegates. The Department of Culture and Sports is tasked with preparing invitations, delegate credentials, seating maps, and vehicle permits, while the Department of Public Security and the Department of Construction are responsible for traffic management and vehicle routing from city gateways to hotels and Ba Dinh Square. In the meantime, the Department of Health must stand ready with medical plans, disease prevention, and food safety oversight at hotels.

Ward and commune authorities hosting delegates will reinforce security, order, and environmental sanitation, while also assigning staff to assist at hotels. The city has arranged rooms at leading hotels and recommended high-quality lodging options for the delegations.



Particular care is being given to a group of 16 special guests, including heroic Vietnamese mothers, war invalids, veterans, and People’s Armed Forces Heroes. They will be accommodated at Daewoo Hotel, arriving a day before the official ceremony.



Health services are being reinforced for the event, with emergency teams arranged in and near the parade area, including Ba Dinh Square, Bac Son street, Bach Thao park, Thong Nhat park, and along major streets./.