Hanoi gears up for National Day celebrations with big makeover

Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

With the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) just around the corner, the Hanoi Department of Construction is pulling out all the stops to give the capital a major facelift.

A massive plan to overhaul its transportation and infrastructure is set to transform Hanoi into a cleaner, greener, and more welcoming destination for locals and tourists alike. It targets inner-city wards, key venues for political and cultural events, historical and cultural sites, and major parade routes.

Beyond physical upgrades, it also aims to raise public awareness of environmental sanitation.

The Hanoi Urban Technical Infrastructure Management Centre is tackling everything from pruning trees to raising canopies along major roads to keep traffic flowing safely and make the city visually appealing.

Meanwhile, the Hanoi urban transport management and operation centre is keeping a watchful eye on maintenance projects, pushing public transport operators to improve their service quality during the festive period./.