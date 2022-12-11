Making news
Hanoi friendship cycling journey held to promote green practices
The event, drawing nearly 300 Vietnamese and international participants, was held by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) and local authorities.
In her opening remarks, Nguyen Lan Huong, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi and President of HAUFO, said developing a “bright, green, clean, beautiful, and civilised” capital city remains one of the consistent targets of Hanoi.
Such activities as the cycling journey aim to improve the awareness among local residents and foreigners living in the city about environmental protection and climate change response, and encourage the use of bicycles and other green transport vehicles to help achieve sustainable development, she added.
Highly valuing the event, Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Pugh Moreno affirmed diplomatic corps and international organisations’ pledge to work closely with HAUFO to strengthen friendship among countries and contribute to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
On this occasion, the organising board presented bicycles to five disadvantaged students with outstanding academic results to support their learning efforts./.