Hanoi French-style villa opens to visitors after renovation
The same day, the Hoan Kiem district People’s Committee inaugurated a photo exhibition on the makeover of the villa which now also serves as the Hanoi old quarter culture exchange centre and a venue for cultural activities of the district.
The renovation formed part of a cooperation agreement between the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Ile-de-France region of France on urban planning and management.
On this occasion, organisers also displayed images by French photographer Francois Carlet Soulages, depicting the structure before and during its renovation./.