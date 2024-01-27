Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Hanoi French-style villa opens to visitors after renovation

A French-style villa in Hanoi's downtown started to be opened to visitors on January 26 after renovation.
  A view of the villa. (Photo: VNA)  
One side of the villa is at 49 Tran Hung Dao Street and the other, at 46 Hang Bai Street, Hoan Kiem district. It was built on an area of nearly 993 square metres, with the villa itself taking up 174.

The same day, the Hoan Kiem district People’s Committee inaugurated a photo exhibition on the makeover of the villa which now also serves as the Hanoi old quarter culture exchange centre and a venue for cultural activities of the district.

The renovation formed part of a cooperation agreement between the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Ile-de-France region of France on urban planning and management.

On this occasion, organisers also displayed images by French photographer Francois Carlet Soulages, depicting the structure before and during its renovation./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top