Making news
Hanoi Flower Land festival opens
Visitors will have an opportunity to indulge themselves in the typical flamboyance of renowned flower villages such as Sa Dec in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.
The festival, which is held by the Thien Dieu Trading and Processing JSC and the Netherlands-Vietnam agricultural business cooperative, also features several fairy miniature areas and food stalls.
Entertainment and street art programmes are also arranged in the festival which will run until January 1, 2024./.