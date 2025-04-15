Making news
Hanoi - favourite travel destination for New Zealanders
House of Travel, the largest travel company in New Zealand, has revealed a shift in holiday trends among Kiwi travellers. While destinations such as Queensland, Fiji, London, the Cook Islands, and Sydney have traditionally topped the list, emerging hotspots now include Tokyo, Bali, and Hanoi.
David Coombes, CEO of House of Travel, said that his firm has seen a significant 130% year-on-year increase in holiday bookings to Hanoi by New Zealanders, alongside a 32% rise for Bali and 11% for Tokyo.
"This growth reflects a shift in Kiwi travel appetites, as families grow confident about exploring new destinations, where the New Zealand dollar has strong value on the ground," he commented.
Despite the shift, Fiji remained a popular choice, the agency said, offering parents the chance to enjoy a well-earned 'flop and drop' vacation, while their little ones were kept entertained in the renowned kids' clubs.
"Nearly 230,000 Kiwis visited Fiji last year, accounting for around 25 percent of total arrivals," Coombes said. "Of those, over 50% had visited at least once before, and about a third returned for their third visit or more."
He said many New Zealanders felt Australia was like a home away from home, with both Queensland and Sydney proving popular destinations for the school holidays.
"Sydney is a city that gives visitors an energy boost. With a packed events calendar and an award-winning theatre line-up, it's a must-visit destination," he said.
Meanwhile, Queensland offered family-friendly attractions, beautiful beaches and easy public transport options, the travel agency said./.