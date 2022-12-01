Making news
Hanoi: farm produce, handicrafts fair to take place this month
The event will feature a gastronomic space of 16 stalls introducing culinary delights of districts and towns from across the capital, such banh cuon (steamed rice noodle roll) of Thanh Tri district, che lam (nutty ginger sticky rice bars) of Thach Xa commune, and com (green sticky rice) from Vong village.
At the space, local artisans are expected to demonstrate their skills of making these special dishes.
During the fair, visitors will be treated to a fashion show and performances of folk arts including silk and qilin-lion-dragon dancing, cheo (traditional opera), and chau van (spiritual singing).
On the sidelines, conferences reviewing the city’s project to develop farm produce verification as well as cooperation for food safety and quality agro-forestry-fishery products are scheduled.
There will also be signing ceremonies of trade deals, a seminar on solutions to develop the ornamental industry; and a landscape horticulture contest./.