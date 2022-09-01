Making news
Hanoi extends Hoan Kiem pedestrian spaces during holiday
The municipal People’s Committee agreed on the extension, proposed by the Hoan Kiem authoritíe, on August 31.
In particular, the space around Hoan Kiem Lake and in neighbouring areas will be open from 7pm on September 1 through midnight on September 4, instead of only weekends as usual.
Meanwhile, the pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter will be available from 7pm to midnight during the holiday, but open for vehicles in the daytime
Vice Chairman of the Hoan Kiem People’s Committee Nguyen Quoc Hoan said local pedestrian spaces have attracted millions of visitors since they were reopened earlier this year after a COVID-prompted shutdown.
The extension during the National Day holiday will not only serve visitors’ recreational demands but also help recover local services, trade and tourism, he added./.