Hanoi expands “sister hospitals” model to support district medical facilities

Xanh Pon General Hospital's Outpatient Department (Photo: Xanh Pon General Hospital)

The Hanoi Department of Health recently implemented a pilot model called "sister hospitals" between the Xanh Pon General Hospital and medical facilities at the district and commune levels in Ba Vi district.

Under this model, higher-level hospitals provide comprehensive support to district-level healthcare units in developing and transferring technical expertise, improving human resources, and bettering hospital operation and medical check-up and treatment processes.

At a recent conference to review healthcare activities in the first six months of 2024, Nguyen Dinh Hung, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health, asked units to effectively implement a project on enhancing the quality of examination and treatment at public healthcare facilities under the management of the Hanoi People's Committee by 2030, and the amended Capital Law to ensure the rights of people participating in health insurance; and expand the “sister hospitals” model.

According to the project, four hospitals designated to serve regional functions include the Hanoi Heart Hospital, the Hanoi Oncology Hospital, the Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, and the Xanh Pon General Hospital.

In the first six months of 2024, Hanoi's hospitals conducted over 4.1 million check-ups and treatments, while its medical centres provided care for over 1.3 million people.

In the 2021-2025 period, the city has supported districts and Son Tay township with healthcare infrastructure investments sourced from the city's budget, with a total of 198 projects, including nine health centres, 11 general clinics, and 178 medical stations. Of these, 106 projects have been completed, while the remaining are currently in progress./.