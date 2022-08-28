Hanoi exhibition features dialogue between calligraphy, graffiti

Calligraphy is a form of writing formed in many countries around the world many years ago. In the past, it was mainly practiced among intellectuals and literary enthusiasts. Meanwhile, graffiti represents a young cultural movement imported from the West associated with hip-hop culture.

However, with the desire to find creative ideas, the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam Culture and Science Centre in cooperation with the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies have implemented the project “Calligraphy – Graffiti Dialogue” over the two past months.

Vietnamese calligraphers and graffiti artists across the country have worked together to produce works that show the "dialogue" between the two art forms.

The exhibition featured 39 works of calligraphy and graffiti. The works are arranged like a story about two people with different personalities and the dialogue which brings them together to empathise and share with each other.

Through the exhibition, the organisers want to create conditions for the public to access contemporary art created on traditional culture from the perspective of the young generation, said Director of the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam Culture and Science Centre Le Xuan Kieu.

The exhibition will open to the public until September 30./.