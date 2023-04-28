Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Hanoi: Ethnic cultural festival to thrill visitors in upcoming holidays

Hanoi: Ethnic cultural festival to thrill visitors in upcoming holidays A festival spotlighting cultures of ethnic groups in the northwestern and northeastern regions will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the suburbs of Hanoi from April 29 to May 3 in conjunction with the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays.

The festival will feature myriad activities run by 100 people from 16 ethnic communities living in the village, as well as 100 others from the Thai, Mong, Nung, Tay communities in the provinces of Son La, Lao Cai, and Thai Nguyen.

Tourists will be treated to Lao Cai’s mountainous wet market of specialties, food, folk games, and musical performances; a photo exhibition; the art of panpipe dance by Mong people; and a Thai Nguyen tea space; among many others.

Vietnam is home to 54 ethnic groups, each of which has its own unique cultural identity. At the national village, ethnic minority people join State agencies and experts in preserving and introducing the cultural value of their communities to visitors.

The village has a total area of 1,544ha with seven functional zones. Among them, the zone for ethnic minority villages is considered its heart./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top