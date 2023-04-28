Making news
Hanoi: Ethnic cultural festival to thrill visitors in upcoming holidays
The festival will feature myriad activities run by 100 people from 16 ethnic communities living in the village, as well as 100 others from the Thai, Mong, Nung, Tay communities in the provinces of Son La, Lao Cai, and Thai Nguyen.
Tourists will be treated to Lao Cai’s mountainous wet market of specialties, food, folk games, and musical performances; a photo exhibition; the art of panpipe dance by Mong people; and a Thai Nguyen tea space; among many others.
Vietnam is home to 54 ethnic groups, each of which has its own unique cultural identity. At the national village, ethnic minority people join State agencies and experts in preserving and introducing the cultural value of their communities to visitors.
The village has a total area of 1,544ha with seven functional zones. Among them, the zone for ethnic minority villages is considered its heart./.