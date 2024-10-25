Hanoi envisaged to be northern hub for tourism growth

The capital city of Hanoi is envisaged to become the nation’s tourism growth pole in the north. (Photo: Hanoimoi.vn)

The capital city of Hanoi is envisaged to become the nation’s tourism growth pole in the north under the tourism system planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045 recently announced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Accordingly, Hanoi is the gateway and a centre to transfer visitors to the Red River Delta localities and the northern mountainous region. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City is seen as the growth pole in the south and Da Nang city, in the central region.

The planning highlights the construction and formation of eight tourism development areas to channel resources, tap the investment efficacy to the fullest extent, and promote the benefits and values of tourism, including the Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh – Ninh Binh tourism development driving zone established on the basis of the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh economic corridor.

Tourism is eyed to become an economic spearhead that accounts for a lion share in the GDP structure and creates a driving force to develop other sectors.

Vietnam targets to serve 25-28 million foreign tourist arrivals and 130 million domestic holidaymakers in 2025. The figures are expected to increase to 35 million foreigners and 160 million domestic visitors by 2030.

Under a cultural and sports facilities network planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045, Vietnam targets to develop a network of modern, harmonious, and unique national cultural and sport facilities to preserve and promote the values of the nation’s cultural traits while developing the cultural industry and sport economy.

Cultural and sport centres will be set up in major urban areas such as Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Vinh, Da Nang, Hue, Quy Nhon, Buon Ma Thuot, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho./.