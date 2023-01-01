Making news
Hanoi enters New Year with fresh optimism
According to the official, the capital city grew 8.8%, higher than the nation’s average level of about 8%. It saw better-than-expected outcomes in its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), GRDP per capita, growth rate of export turnover, and reduction of poor households.
Dung said 2023 is key to Hanoi’s socio-economic development plan for the 2020-2025 period and takes the work theme of discipline, responsibility, action, innovation, and development.
This year, Hanoi will strive for an increase of 7% and above in GRDP, with its rates of social investment and export growth expected to hit 10.5-11% and 7.5-8%, respectively.
Concerning tasks to be completed to realise such goals, the official stressed improving the business climate and economic restructuring; developing the quality, effectiveness, and competitiveness of local craft villages; and encouraging the application of technological advances, among others.
The city will also work to complete its planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 for submission to the Prime Minister.
Dung said in the future, the capital will develop two affiliated cities – one to the north of the Red River (Me Linh-Soc Son-Dong Anh) and other to the west of Hanoi (Hoa Lac-Xuan Mai), serving as a premise for further growth.
Hanoi prioritises fostering cultural and social development to be on par with economic growth, while continuing its plan for investment in education, health, and culture, he affirmed./.