Making news
Hanoi: Elevated Ring Road No.2 opened to traffic
The Vinh Tuy – Nga Tu So section of the road, including both the elevated and the ground stretches with a total length of over 8km, is estimated to cost nearly 10 trillion VND (426.45 million USD). The road forms a traffic ring in Hanoi running through the districts of Hai Ba Trung, Dong Da, Thanh Xuan and Hoang Mai.
The project, which kicked off in 2018, was invested by Vingroup Group under a Build-Transfer (BT) contract. Its construction was partially interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representing the consortium of contractors, Bui Manh Hung, Director of Trung Nam Construction and Engineering JSC, said the group has successfully applied a mobile movable scaffolding system (MSS), helping complete the project nearly three months ahead of the schedule.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan said as one of the key traffic works of Hanoi in the 2016 - 2021 period, the project contributes to reducing traffic jams and giving a facelift to the capital city./.