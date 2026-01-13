Hanoi deploys plan to ensure absolute security for 14th Party Congress

Hanoi Police on January 12 holds a conference to roll out a comprehensive plan for deploying forces to ensure security and public order during the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: the Hanoi Police

The conference was attended by officials from the Ministry of Public Security’s specialised departments, the Hanoi Capital High Command, the municipal Police’s leadership, heads of functional police units, heads of the police forces in 126 communes and wards, and representatives from stations of the municipal Police.



Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung, Director of Hanoi Police, praised the units for their responsibility and proactive efforts in preparing the plan, personnel, and equipment. He stressed that the top priority for ensuring security and order during the 14th Party Congress is maintaining stability while strictly applying the principle of “normalcy outside, strict control inside,” and ensuring smooth traffic.



He instructed all units, during the implementation of their duties, operate a coordinated set of operational measures, strengthen their ability to closely monitor developments early and at the grassroots level, and maintain vigilance in cyberspace



The deputy directors of Hanoi Police were requested to directly supervise their assigned areas and fields, promptly handling issues at the grassroots level and preventing the emergence of any "hot spots".



Emphasising that this is an especially critical moment for national security, Tung urged the Hanoi Police force to draw on their experience from celebrations marking 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day; and apply all measures flexibly and creatively, and in a coordinated manner.



He stressed the need for proactive prevention, timely deterrence, and strict handling of violators, leaving no room for error, calling on the force to uphold the highest standards of “initiative, discipline, responsibility, and effectiveness,” ensuring they are never caught off guard in any situation.



According to Hanoi Police, the comprehensive plan for deploying forces to ensure security and order during the 14th Party Congress has been carefully and scientifically designed, closely following the directives of the Ministry of Public Security, the municipal Party Committee and People’s Committee.



The plan provides full area coverage, assigning clear responsibilities to each unit and force, and fully deploying personnel, equipment, and technical resources to ensure absolute security before, during, and after the Congress.



The forces are focusing on ensuring traffic safety, preventing and combating all types of crime, and managing residency, particularly for foreign nationals. They are also tasked with fire prevention and safety, protecting cybersecurity, and decisively handling acts that exploit technology or artificial intelligence to distort information, undermine the Party and State, or spread public confusion.



Units under the municipal Police were instructed to carry out their duties according to the principle of “clear personnel, clear tasks, clear responsibilities, clear timelines, and clear accountability,” towards ensuring the highest level of security and safety without disrupting the daily life and movement of residents, while strengthening close coordination among all forces to prevent the emergence of any complex situations./.