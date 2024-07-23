Making news
Hanoi, Da Nang among best places in Southeast Asia for solo travellers
The criteria for selecting a destination are based on a low crime rate, safety, affordability, diverse landscapes, an "amazing" and immediately noticeable culture upon arrival, and cuisine with enticing flavors that offer a sense of daily triumph with delicious dishes.
The ranking criteria are based on low crime rates, safety, affordability, diverse cultures and landscapes, and delicious foods with enticing flavours.
According to Lonely Planet, cities must have a dense network of flights, trains and buses, which give travellers access to the smallest of provinces, encouraging free-spirited exploration. Strong and widespread Wi-Fi coverage is also considered a significant advantage.
Lonely Planet said Da Nang's graceful arc of a coastline is as stunning as they come, punctuated at the end by the majestic Lady Buddha statue on the Son Tra peninsula. The hotels by the bay recognise this, often maximising room views with large windows, balconies and infinity pools. Solo travellers on a budget needn't worry about missing out as rooms here average 1,000,000 VND (39.47USD).
For those unused to the country's hectic moped culture, this can be a lifesaver, as the traffic here is easier for pedestrians to navigate, it added.
Solo travellers who love to connect with local people will find them especially amenable to sharing their stories here. Otherwise, the southern stretch invites one to linger with its food trucks and photogenic spots.
Meanwhile, Hanoi is one of the few cities in the region that has remained relatively unchanged by its popularity.
Local people go about their daily lives with a genuine, unpretentious spirit that keeps Hanoi feeling refreshingly authentic; which to casual observers might seem aloof, but is largely not personal. It is this unvarnished appeal that has won its fans.
Vietnamese people are a sociable lot, and solo travellers will find themselves making transient connections easily.
“Don't be surprised if you're approached by local youths when walking about – they often just wish to practice their English skills and are more than happy to make recommendations,” Lonely Planet said.
Hanoi also serves as a springboard for neighbouring attractions, it said, adding that from Hanoi, visitors can book tours to Ha Long, Lan Ha Bay, Sa Pa, and Ninh Binh to explore the beauty of the northern region of Vietnam./