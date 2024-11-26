Hanoi Culinary Culture Festival 2024 to spotlight Hanoi Pho

The Hanoi Culinary Culture Festival 2024 will be held at Thong Nhat (Reunification) Park in the capital city from November 29 to December 1, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports announced at a press conference on November 25.



The festival will feature 80 booths showcasing the culinary specialties of Hanoi and other localities in Vietnam. Visitors have a chance to explore an international culinary area offering iconic dishes from various countries and exhibition spaces displaying distinctive items and products from around the world.

A special section dedicated to Hanoi's culinary heritage will recreate the vibrant atmosphere of its traditional handicraft villages. These include Phu Do, known for its vermicelli noodles; Uoc Le, famous for steamed pork paste and fried cinnamon pork paste; Tranh Khuc, celebrated for square sticky rice cakes; and Me Tri, renowned for its com (young sticky rice), among others.

There will be cooking demonstrations where artisans will showcase their talents in preparing delicious Hanoi specialties. Festival-goers will also be able to interact with the artisans and participate in cooking traditional local dishes.

One of the festival’s highlights will be the official announcement recognising pho (noodle soup) of Hanoi as a national intangible cultural heritage. Additionally, a new column dedicated to Hanoi cuisine will be launched in the Kinh te va Do thi (Economic and Urban Affairs) newspaper. A workshop focused on preserving and promoting the intangible cultural heritage of pho of Hanoi will also take place during the three-day event.

Director of Hanoi's Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong said that the festival holds significant importance in preserving and promoting the values of culinary heritage, especially products from traditional craft villages. He noted that the event seeks to pass down these culinary specialties to future generations while fostering a deeper appreciation for regional and local cultural values.

The official went on to say that the festival provides a platform for local and international businesses, provinces, and cities to connect, exchange ideas, showcase products, and build partnerships. It also supports market expansion, strengthens branding efforts, and contributes to boosting tourism and economic growth in the capital city./.