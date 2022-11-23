Hanoi, Cuba strengthen friendship, cooperation

A Hanoi delegation led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen has paid a working visit to Cuba from November 19, in a bid to foster friendship and cooperation with the traditional partner of Vietnam.



The delegation paid a courtesy call to Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee.



Tuyen, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, said Vietnam highly values Cuba’s prompt support for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly regarding the supply of vaccines and sending of medical personnel to Vietnam.



Vietnam follows a consistent policy on consolidating and boosting the two Parties’ and peoples’ amity and special solidarity, she affirmed.



Tuyen proposed the Cuban official direct increasing the exchange of Party delegations and information, and people-to-people exchanges in a bid to boost mutual understanding.



At the talks with leaders of the Party Committee of the capital city Havana, the Vietnamese and Cuban sides agreed on the importance of Party building work and discussed orientations and measures to step up cooperation between the two capital cities in health care, agriculture, trade, culture and education.



Tuyen and Antonio Torres Iríbar, First Secretary of the Havana Party Committee, concurred to consider the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the capitals in 2023.



On the occasion, Hanoi presented a token of 2,000 tonnes of rice as a gift to Havana, given the difficulties, including the food security matter, facing the Cuban city.



While in Cuba, the Hanoi delegation has held a series of working sessions with leaders of some Party agencies of Cuba./.