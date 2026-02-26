Hanoi creates favourable environment for high-tech projects

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang (6th from left) visits Samsung Vietnam R&D centre in the Tay Ho Tay urban area, Xuan Dinh ward, on February 25. Photo: VNA

Hanoi is finalising special mechanisms and policies, including piloting a regulatory “sandbox” framework for sci-tech development, aimed at creating a favourable environment for high-tech projects, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang on February 25.



Leading a delegation to visit and extend Lunar New Year greetings to several high-tech and manufacturing enterprises in the capital at the beginning of the Year of the Horse 2026, the leader stressed that Hanoi identifies science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key growth drivers in the new development phase.



The city is accelerating infrastructure completion at the Hoa Lac High-Tech Park, developing software parks and digital technology zones, and improving the quality of high-skilled human resource training, he noted.



At Meiko Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd in the Thach That-Quoc Oai Industrial Park, Tay Phuong commune, its general director, Tsuchibashi Akito, said the company currently employs more than 6,000 staff and has operated in Vietnam for nearly two decades. It specialises in designing and manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCB), assembling components and producing complete electronic manufacturing services (EMS). The factory in Thach That-Quoc Oai was Meiko’s first facility in the country, beginning mass production in 2011. The company has since expanded its investments to Thang Long and Quang Minh industrial parks, as well as to Hai Duong and Hoa Binh provinces.



In 2025, the firm recorded total revenue of 704 million USD, contributed approximately 42 million USD to the State budget cumulatively, and maintained an average monthly income of around 13 million VND (498 USD) per employee.



Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang visits Meiko Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd in the Thach That-Quoc Oai Industrial Park, Tay Phuong commune, on February 25. Photo: VNA

At the Samsung Vietnam R&D centre in the Tay Ho Tay urban area, Xuan Dinh ward, Samsung Vietnam General Director Na Ki Hong said the centre, inaugurated in December 2022, employs about 2,600 staff, including only 10 Korean experts.



He said the centre focuses on mobile phone software development, laptop hardware development, and research and verification of 4G/5G network equipment for global telecom operators. Vietnamese engineers have made significant contributions to developing and validating AI technologies integrated into new smartphone models, as well as to Vietnamese-language software development./.