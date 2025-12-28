Hanoi craft villages bustle as Lunar New Year approaches

As the Lunar New Year (Tet) approaches, traditional craft villages across Hanoi are entering their busiest production season.

Hanoi is home to the largest number of craft villages nationwide, with about 1,350 villages and craft-based communities, accounting for roughly 56% of rural villages in the capital. Of these, 318 are officially recognised as traditional craft villages.

Workers make products for the Lunar New Year (Tet) in Hanoi's Bat Trang commune. Photo: hanoimoi.vn

They not only enrich the market with a wide range of products but also provide stable jobs and incomes for tens of thousands of suburban workers, contributing significantly to sustainable rural economic development.

Iconic villages such as Bat Trang ceramics village, Van Phuc silk village, Quat Dong and Van Tao ornamental kumquat and peach blossoms villages, Son Dong wood carving village, Quang Phu Cau incense-making village, and Tranh Khuc “chung” cake-making village are especially vibrant in the run-up to Tet.

At this time of year, ceramics establishments in Bat Trang commune are stockpiling raw materials, mobilising labour and running extended shifts to meet Lunar New Year demand. Popular products include prosperity jars, feng shui tableware, worship items and zodiac-themed ceramics for the new year, produced in large quantities for domestic consumers and distributors.

Nguyen Van Ky, a ceramics producer in Bat Trang, said his family workshop remains as busy as ever this Tet season.

“Despite market fluctuations, orders are still coming in steadily. By the end of the Lunar New Year, our output is usually two to three times higher than normal,” he noted.

Similarly, Van Tao peach village in Hong Van commune is a hive of activity. Known as one of northern Vietnam’s traditional Tet flowers, Van Tao peaches are cultivated across dozens of hectares. These days, growers are busy pruning, shaping and caring for trees, while also selling directly to customers.

According to Chairman of the Hong Van communal People’s Committee Le Tuan Dung, the commune has more than 1,200 households cultivating peach blossoms on 82.5 hectares in villages such as Noi Thon and Dong Thai, generating an average income of around 1.5 billion VND (56,967 USD) per hectare per year. Many families also rent an additional 30 hectares of farmland elsewhere in the commune to expand production. From late December, care for ornamental kumquat trees also enters its peak phase.

Meanwhile, in Tranh Khuc village, famed for traditional “chung” cakes, households are busy preparing ingredients ahead of the peak production period. Weeks before Tet, about 70% of local households - around 300 families -take part in production, making 300–500 cakes per household per day. As Tet draws nearer, output can surge to 1,000–3,000 cakes per household daily.

According to the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, during Tet, production capacity at craft villages typically doubles or even triples compared to normal months. Many agro-processing villages producing items such as glass noodles, rice noodles, pho and spring rolls see a constant flow of trucks transporting goods nationwide. These villages make substantial contributions to the capital’s socio-economic output.

Many craft villages record annual revenues of 10–20 billion VND, around 70 villages earn 20–50 billion VND, and about 20 villages post revenues exceeding 50 billion VND each year.

Deputy Director of the department Ta Van Tuong said that while traditional craft villages offer significant opportunities, they also face challenges, including outdated machinery, limited investment and low mechanisation levels. To remain competitive, artisans need to adopt new techniques and diversify products, while authorities should strengthen support policies, promote OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items, and enhance trade promotion and market connectivity.

As 2025 draws to a close, the bustling rhythm in Hanoi’s craft villages reflects readiness, confidence and optimism for the Tet season ahead. Beyond being goods for sale, each product embodies generations of craftsmanship, tradition and cultural heritage, enriching the spirit of the Lunar New Year./.