Hanoi craft village product competition to honour local cultural value
The contest serves as a cornerstone event for the International Craft Village Conservation and Development Festival 2025, scheduled for November at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. It also plays a crucial role in preserving and developing traditional crafts and villages, maintaining national cultural identity, and enhancing competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.
At the same time, it will create a dynamic platform for artisans to exchange experience, learn from one another, improve product value, and expand market reach.
Entries must be handicraft products in bamboo, rattan, lacquerware, mother-of-pearl inlay, woodwork, ceramics and glass, weaving and embroidery, stone and metal carving, and floral art. Submissions should be original, boasting creative ideas, modern decorative language, and high artistic value. Additionally, they must be eco-friendly and safe for consumers. Compact and elegant products which showcase cultural traits and have strong commercial potential will be prioritised.
Each individual or group may submit one or multiple entries, provided they are original works not previously awarded in city-level or higher competitions. Contestants are responsible for intellectual property rights and related legal matters.
The competition offers recognition with one special prize worth 12 million VND (456 USD), five first prizes 6 million VND, 15 second prizes 3 million VND, 25 third prizes 2 million VND, 30 consolidation prizes 1 million VND, and 50 secondary prizes 500,000 VND each. Winners will also receive commemorative medals and certificates of recognition.
Application documents should be sent to the Department of Agriculture and Environment’s Bureau for Rural Development at No.73 Le Hong Phong street, Ha Dong ward, before September 7. Meanwhile, products should be sent to the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture at No.489 Hoang Quoc Viet street from September 12 to 15./.