Hanoi Convention sparks optimism among people about safe cyberspace
The United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (also known as Hanoi Convention), whose signing ceremony will take place in the Vietnamese capital city this weekend, will serve as a legal foundation for people to trust in a future free of cybercrime, many local residents have said.
The Hanoi Convention is the first document on transnational crime to be adopted within the UN framework after 20 years. It is expected to open up a new chapter in international cooperation with significant implications. Not only is it important to the global community, but the convention will also serve as a solid "foundation" on multiple fronts for the people of the capital.
According to the World Bank (WB), in 2023, 67.4% of the global population uses the Internet, and more than two-thirds of the population is vulnerable to cybercrime attacks. The Hanoi Convention establishes the first legal framework at the global level for cyberspace, affirming the need for all nations to participate in combating cybercrime. It helps narrow the gaps between national laws, sets up a round-the-clock specialised cooperation mechanism, and promotes more effective cross-border crime prevention. At the same time, it supports the digital transformation efforts of countries.
Tran Thi Ngoc, born in 1987, currently in charge of the legal affairs of an enterprise, shared that in today’s era of rapid technological advancement, cyberspace has become an indispensable part of people’s lives. However, these opportunities are coupled with numerous potential risks: from online fraud and data breaches to increasingly sophisticated cross-border crimes.
Therefore, the signing of the convention in Vietnam is a significant step forward, reflecting the trust and recognition of the international community in the country’s proactive and active role in promoting the development of a safe, transparent, and responsible cyberspace.
Vietnam is not only a beneficiary but also contributes its intellect, voice, and initiatives to the international process of cybersecurity, Ngoc assessed.
Sharing the same view, Duong Viet Hung, a 42-year-old banker in Hanoi, said that as a citizen of the capital, he is extremely proud that the city was chosen as the location to host the signing ceremony which not only makes people of Hanoi proud of Vietnam's role and reputation in the new era – the digital age – but it also establishes their strong trust in the efforts of the administrations at all levels to protect citizens from the increasingly sophisticated attacks of both domestic and international cybercriminals.
"I work in the banking sector and frequently encounter and witness the consequences of cybercrime, particularly the financial damage it causes. The financial and banking sector is always a primary target for cybercriminals. The Hanoi Convention plays a crucial role in building trust and reinforcing the resolve of banking staff in the fight against cybercrime," Hung added.
Nguyen Thi Huong Diu, 35, a resident of Xuan Dinh ward, shared that, many online kidnapping scams have been recently discovered and prevented by law enforcement forces, which makes her worried about the safety of her children.
She believes that the Hanoi Convention will be a foundation for her to be assured that her children will be protected in the online environment, as they may not effectively control the hidden dangers in cyberspace.
In addition, the convention carries deep political and legal significance, reflecting the spirit of solidarity and cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In a world where cybercrime can originate from anywhere, no country can tackle it alone. Regional and international cooperation is the key to safeguarding shared interests, and the Hanoi Convention is a clear testament to this spirit – for a safe, stable, and reliable ASEAN in the digital age./.