Hanoi Convention: Expert praises Vietnam's proactiveness, potential
Vietnam's participation in and hosting the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), demonstrates the country’s proactive stance on global issues, stated Luu Vinh Toan, a technology analyst based in Switzerland.
In light of the UN report revealing that cybercrime causes over 8 trillion USD in global economic damage each year, with millions of attacks occurring daily, Toan views the Hanoi Convention on cybercrime cooperation as extremely practical.
Joining the convention and hosting of its signing ceremony shows the Vietnamese Government's commitment to ensuring the safety and happiness of its citizens in the digital space. He spoke highly of key aspects of the convention, such as respect for national sovereignty in cyberspace. Each country will have the right to determine its own policies regarding data security, system management, and criminal investigations within the framework of national law, he added.
According Toan, protecting human rights and privacy in the digital space is another important element of the convention. He emphasised that cross-border data sharing and investigative activities must comply with international law, ensuring individuals’ rights to have their personal data protected from illegal activities.
Additionally, promoting equitable cooperation and providing technical support to developing nations are key aspects of the convention. He said he believes that through this agreement, mechanisms for technology transfer, human resources training, and cybersecurity can be established to ensure the equal participation of smaller and developing countries in global forums.
The situation of cybercrime in Vietnam has become increasingly complex, both in scale and impact. In this context, Toan said that the convention offers solutions that will help Vietnam better withstand challenges in cyberspace.
He noted that Vietnam needs to strengthen both institutional and technical capacities and consolidate its legal framework to align with international standards. He stressed that cybercrime intersects with various sectors, including banking, finance, telecommunications, and the management of social media platforms. Therefore, it is essential to have a central coordinating body to address these issues effectively, the expert stated.
Toan further suggested investing in infrastructure to ensure robust security, leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to detect risks. He also highlighted the need to enhance public-private cooperation, as well as international collaboration, such as coordinating with other nations on technology transfer and cross-border cybercrime data sharing. Moreover, he called for encouraging telecom companies to share information on unusual risk signals and cyber threats.
Lastly, he stressed the importance of raising public and business awareness about cybersecurity, ensuring the presence of a capable cybersecurity workforce able to handle and investigate complex cases./.