Hanoi Convention drives international consensus on combating cybercrime: Expert

Hosting the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) highlights Vietnam’s growing influence in shaping global digital governance, as it is not only a participant but also a catalyst for international consensus, helping countries collectively tackle one of the most complicated challenges today, according to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Duc Son, member of the Vietnam-Australia Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA)



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Australia, Son said, in many ways, the “Hanoi Convention” will bear Vietnam’s name as a symbol of peace, trust, and shared responsibility in the digital era.



In recent years, Vietnam has hosted many important international events and welcomed world leaders, demonstrating its role as an active and responsible member of the international community. Vietnam’s consistent approach - “a friend to all nations and a partner for peace” - aligns perfectly with the UN’s inclusive and cooperative spirit.



By organising this historic event, Vietnam has showcased its leading role in promoting a secure, safe, and open digital future for all, Son said.



He noted that Vietnam’s selection to host the event is a powerful acknowledgment of its rising stature and credibility in international cooperation, especially in cybersecurity. It reflects the global community’s confidence in the role as a bridge connecting nations of Vietnam - a reliable and neutral country, which is firmly committed to peace, dialogue, and cooperation.



According to the expert, the Hanoi Convention deeply embodies the UN’s enduring values of cooperation, inclusiveness, and shared responsibility. It not only reinforces the UN’s central role in coordinating global actions but also sets the stage for future frameworks on digital governance, artificial intelligence, and online safety. In a connected world, the convention shows that collective action is humanity’s strongest shield against cyber threats.



Son shared Australia’s experience in ensuring cybersecurity, noting that the country has built a solid and proactive cybersecurity foundation guided by the Australian Cyber Security Strategy 2023–2030, which serves as a national blueprint to build a safe and resilient Australia against cyber threats, with the ultimate goal to make Australia the most cyber-secure country in the world by 2030.



According to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025, total losses from online scams worldwide exceeded 1 trillion USD over the past year, with some countries suffering losses of over 3% of their GDP due to cybercrime.



The rapid “weaponisation” of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the entire risk landscape, Son said, noting that as human reliance on digital systems grows, the need to strengthen cybersecurity through practical actions and cooperation has become more urgent than ever.



Son emphasised the need to enhance international cooperation in combating cybercrime, noting that it is crucial because cybercrime transcends borders, with perpetrators often exploiting jurisdictional gaps to act from one country while targeting victims in another.



Strengthening cooperation helps narrow these gaps by enabling law enforcement agencies to share intelligence, coordinate investigations, and prosecute criminals who might previously have hidden behind national borders.



Son said international cooperation also strengthens collective resilience because when countries share information about emerging threats, attack patterns, and best practices, they can respond more quickly and prevent the global spread of incidents. For example, coordinated operations through Interpol and Europol have dismantled many major ransomware groups.



Another benefit is capacity building, he said, noting that not all countries have the same level of technical or legal expertise, so international partnerships help strengthen capabilities through joint training, resource sharing, and expert guidance, thus reinforcing the global cybersecurity defence ecosystem, he noted.



Son stressed that international cooperation is essential because cybercrime is transnational, yet complex due to sovereignty, legal, and political constraints.



The most effective approach is to combine threat information sharing, capacity-building programmes, and harmonised legal frameworks, while still respecting national laws and data privacy rights, he stated.



The Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, initiated by the Council of Europe, has demonstrated the effectiveness of international cooperation in harmonising laws and strengthening investigative capacity, particularly within Europe. The Hanoi Convention builds on and expands this success to a global scale, creating a universal and comprehensive cooperation platform where all countries, regardless of development level, can collaborate, share intelligence, and align legal mechanisms for cross-border investigation and prosecution, Son said./.