Hanoi bolsters value of farm produce for export

This is a solid solution to work towards the official export of the city's key farm produce.



To enhance productivity and quality and develop banana production for export, Hanoi has promoted the issuance of growing area codes, inspection, supervision and increasing management.



According to Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (HDARD) Chu Phu My creating codes for safe agricultural production areas has played an important role in exporting the country's key farm produce.



HDARD has also conducted surveys, assessments of growing areas, survey maps for growing areas and collected information. The department has also verified records and made data entries on the OTAs system, electronic records, code plates and issued stamps for growing area codes.



Last year, the Hanoi Agricultural Development Center supported granting three planting area codes in line with OTAS standards (Organic Standards) for domestic consumption and export. Specifically, Van Khe commune in Me Linh district has a 15-ha riverside banana-growing area and Hong Ha commune in Dan Phuong district has over 30 ha for growing bananas in two riverside areas.



The issuance of growing area codes helped Hanoi’s banana products to reach many markets. Once the pilot project is applied, it will expand the code-granted growing areas, helping increase the value of bananas.



Banana is one of four main fruit trees of Hanoi, along with grapefruit, longan and orange. Some banana-growing areas have been formed in the districts of Gia Lam, Thuong Tin, Me Linh, Dan Phuong, Ba Vi and Phuc Tho.



My said: “Thanks to the effective implementation of growing area code in 2022, Hanoi's agricultural sector will continue to assist in newly planting 25ha by applying synchronous technology for export standards and supporting product development together with product consumption towards export.”



Expanding high-quality rice growing areas



With the growth of export-oriented Japonica rice varieties, from 2020 to 2021, Hanoi has developed more than 50 models of Japonica rice varieties that are planted under the standard of VietGap and organic farming, meeting export standards.



To develop high-quality rice areas, the city’s agriculture sector sets a 2025 goal of expanding the areas of Japonica and high-quality rice production by another 200ha, meeting VietGAP and export standards.



According to the HDARD, the said models have created an average yield of 600kg per ha, bringing a profit of nearly 61.7 million VND per ha. It is 15-20 percent higher than other rice varieties. The development of Japonica rice-growing areas has created safe rice varieties to compete in the market and meet export demand.



The city will form at least another two value chains of Hanoi rice to expand the market of high-quality rice and Japonica rice varieties, contributing to the development of sustainable agricultural production.



Vice Chairman of the Ung Hoa District People's Committee Ngo Tien Hoang said for the district's Khu Chay rice brand to reach out to the world, the authority will create favourable conditions to attract and link businesses in the production-consumption chain and promote the application of post-harvest technologies.



A representative of Green Path Vietnam said the company would invest in building a complex in Hanoi for verification and providing export services of agricultural products. In addition, it planned to directly support export, from pre-processing, packaging, and storage to transportation.



To tap into the rice potential, the city urges localities to accelerate the completion of infrastructure, transportation, and irrigation systems for specialised farming areas with the city’s investment.



The city will encourage and create mechanisms for businesses and cooperatives to link with farmers, forming closed value chains, increasing productivity, quality, and the capital's brand.



Hoang said with the assistance of the HDARD, from 2018, Ung Hoa district had developed and multiplied its Japonica rice-growing areas, with an average of 4,000ha per crop.



The district has actively worked with businesses and cooperatives to participate in the rice production chain. The chain helps farmers improve their income and contributes to improving rice quality and the local brand of "Khu Chay" rice.



Under the plan to develop Japonica rice growing and high-quality rice in 2021-2025, Hanoi has strived to achieve 80 percent of high-quality rice varieties by 2025. It has set a target of maintaining and developing 80-100 growing areas for Japonica rice and high-quality rice for export.



Hanoi has also assisted in providing technology for drying, processing, and preserving Japonica rice varieties to improve the value of Hanoi rice varieties.



My added that in the future, Hanoi's agricultural sector would encourage trade promotion activities in combination with tourism and introduction of farm produce and development of raw material areas while boosting consumption and export markets./.