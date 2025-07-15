Hanoi blood donation campaign sets to collect 4,000 units of blood

People donate blood at the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion in response to the “Grateful Drops” campaign. Photo: VNA's Files

A major blood donation campaign in Hanoi is calling on the community to give the gift of life, aiming to collect at least 4,000 units of blood between July 18 and 27.



Organised by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), the “Grateful Drops 2025” programme carries the theme “One Heart – One Heroic Flame”, aims to spread the spirit of compassion, social responsibility, and gratitude to the generations who sacrificed for the nation’s independence as the War Invalids and Martyrs' Day is observed on July 27.



The campaign will take place at multiple venues across the capital, including the NIHBT headquarters from 7:00 to 16:30 daily from July 18 to 27; AEON Mall Ha Dong on July 19; and AEON Mall Long Bien on July 20, with both latter locations operating from 9:00 to 16:00.



The organisers hope the drive will help boost emergency and treatment blood supplies during summer—a time when donations often decline sharply.



Launched in 2011, “Grateful Drops” was designed to encourage young people to take part in voluntary blood donation, fostering a culture of community care, while honouring war heroes and martyrs.



Since 2013, when the nationwide Red Journey campaign was launched, the Hanoi leg of “Grateful Drops” has grown into the country’s largest blood donation point, leading both in the volume of donations and in public participation. Over the past decade, tens of thousands of people—particularly youths, students, civil servants, and members of the armed forces—have joined in the initiative.



According to the NIHBT, blood demand in northern Vietnam reaches around 90,000 units during the peak summer months of July and August. However, as of mid-July, at least 30,000 more units are still needed to meet treatment needs at over 180 hospitals in the region. Blood type O is in especially short supply.



Associate Professor Dr Nguyen Ha Thanh, Director of NIHBT, said blood stocks are especially vulnerable in summer as many regular donors go on holiday and university students return to their hometowns. Meanwhile, treatment demand remains high, particularly for children with thalassaemia who require regular transfusions.



“Blood is a special medical resource that cannot be produced industrially or stored for long periods. Donation must be regular and continuous,” Thanh noted. “Each unit of blood donated brings hope and life to someone in need.”



He called on residents of Hanoi and nearby areas who are in good health to make time to donate blood during the “Grateful Drops 2025” campaign, helping to spread kindness, solidarity, and gratitude across the community./.