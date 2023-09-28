Hanoi, Beijing step up cooperation in various areas

Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung voiced proposals to boost ties between the two Parties, States and capitals in the coming time during talks with his Beijing counterpart Yin Li in the Chinese capital on September 27.



Dung suggested the further exchange of visits, especially those at the highest level, in order to keep strengthening mutual understanding and trust, as well as to provide direction for the healthy and stable development of the Vietnam-China relationship.

He proposed continuing to follow common perceptions reached by the two Party leaders and the Vietnam-China Joint Statement, as well as the leaders’ directions in order to enhance bilateral substantive cooperation across various fields and encourage localities to increase friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.



It is a need to cultivate ties between the two capitals via effectively following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Hanoi and Beijing signed in 2022 and other MoUs between their units and agencies, he said, calling for increased exchanges at all levels and jointly holding activities marking the 30th anniversary of the friendship between the two capitals.



Agreeing with Dung’s proposals, Politburo member and Secretary of the Beijing Party Committee Yin Li said his visit holds significance at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 15th anniversary of comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the 29th anniversary of twinning ties between Beijing and Hanoi.



Beijing, with its rich cultural heritage and experience in preserving and promoting cultural and historical values and urban development, especially in transportation infrastructure, construction and operation of its urban rail system consisting of 27 lines, is ready to share experience and cooperate with Hanoi in these fields, he said.



Speaking highly of the signing of the MoU on cooperation in six areas between the two capital cities, Li also agreed to deepen cooperation and enhance people-to-people exchange with Hanoi, thus nurturing a solid people-based friendship foundation.



Later, the two city leaders witnessed the signing of six memoranda of understanding on cooperation in specialised fields, including personnel training, urban planning, health care, heritage preservation, sports, film and youth exchange./.