Hanoi Autumn Festival to feature plentiful activities

A performance at the 2013 Hanoi Autumn Festival. (Photo: VNA)

The second Hanoi Autumn Festival will be held in mid-September on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024), according to a plan announced by the municipal People’s Committee.

The four-day festival will kick off on September 13 evening with a special art programme at the flower garden near Ba Kieu Temple on Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Hoan Kiem district.

As part of the event, 150 stalls will be opened to showcase products from craft villages, special seasonal dishes, and tourism products. These stalls will line streets around Hoan Kiem Lake, including Dinh Tien Hoang and Le Thach, as well as the Octagon House area behind the great statue of King Ly Thai To.

A spotlight of the festival will be the re-enactment of locals welcoming the victorious army with flags and flowers in celebration of the city’s liberation on October 10, 1954.

Festival-goers can also enjoy lion and dragon dances, kite and puppet performances, an Ao Dai (Vietnamese’s traditional long gown) show, and other activities.

The committee has assigned the Hanoi Promotion Agency to coordinate with relevant agencies to implement the organisation plan, and set out programmes to promote local tourism.

The first edition in 2023 attracted about 80,000 visitors./.