Hanoi Ao Dai Festival 2025 showcases Vietnamese identity

Hanoi Ao Dai Festival 2025 celebrates cultural identity (Photo: baomoi.com)

The Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2025 will take place from 7 to 9 November at the Hanoi Museum and around Hoan Kiem Lake.

Over the past four years, the festival has become an annual cultural rendezvous, attracting thousands of visitors. It tells a new story about the journey of the Ao Dai, a cultural heritage that continues to shine in contemporary life, helping to nurture national pride and love for Vietnam’s traditional dress.

This year’s festival is elaborately designed, combining tradition and modernity to offer a colourful cultural space and memorable experiences. The entire festival area will be decorated with flags, lights, welcome gates and artistic miniatures inspired by Hanoi’s autumn scenery.

Highlights of the festival include the opening ceremony and a special art performance titled “Hanoi Ao Dai – Shining the Quintessence of Heritage” on the evening of November 7.

The show is expected to be a cultural convergence, connecting Hanoi with regions across the country. The programme will feature renowned artisans, designers, models and artists.

Alongside the main events, the festival will offer a series of traditional art performances that honour intangible cultural heritage, such as Ca Tru singing, Cheo singing (Vietnamese traditional opera), Quan Ho (Love duet) singing and Xam (blind wanderers’ music). Visitors have a chance join the “Touching Hanoi Autumn” sightseeing tour on a double-decker bus or admire creative Ao Dai designs in the “Ao Dai – Connecting Heritage” contest.

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Nguyen Tran Quang said the festival affirms the city’s orientation toward developing tourism products rooted in culture, making the Ao Dai a symbolic identity of Hanoi’s tourism. It also encourages the participation of local communities, artisans and businesses in preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural values in the modern era./.