Hanoi announces adjustments to bus and metro services for National Day rehearsal, celebration

A bus arrives at Hoang Quoc Viet station (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi Transport Management and Operation Centre has announced adjustments to bus and metro operations to ensure smooth public transport during the full-dress rehearsal of parade and march (August 29 - 30) and the official celebration of National Day (September 1 – 2).

Accordingly, operations on 18 bus routes, including Nos. 24, 23, 31, 38, 34, 55, 41, 146, 159, 144, E05, E07, E08, E11, 43TC, and three Citytour lines, will be suspended. Another 52 routes will be adjusted during traffic diversions, of which 12 will be rerouted and 39 will change turning points.

In addition, service changes will apply to 39 routes supporting the rehearsal and celebration. Four routes (Nos. 35A, 25, 50, 26) will adjust operations during diversions, while 35 others, including BRT01, 01, 02, 32, 90, 105, 107, 62, 66, 89, 91, 102, 114, 117, 124, 58, E02, E09, 72, 123, 28, 29, 20A, 20B, 22A, 92, 08A, 08B, 21A, 49, 60B, 157, 163, E03, and 43, will extend service hours to connect with metro stations and facilitate transfers into the city centre.

Passenger dispersal plans will be in place at major transit points, including Cat Linh, Cau Giay, and Long Bien stations, between 11:00–15:00 on August 30 and September 2.

At Cat Linh Station, eight routes with 83 buses will operate at 5–8 minute intervals. At Cau Giay Station, 14 routes with 130 buses will run every 3–5 minutes. At Long Bien Interchange, nine routes with 88 buses will run every 5–7 minutes.

For routes affected by detours, terminal changes, or turnarounds, operations will follow diversion plans issued by traffic authorities. Those requiring both turnaround and service changes will run on revised schedules once restrictions take effect.

The Hanoi Railway Company Limited (Hanoi Metro) has also been requested to adjust operations on metro lines 2A and 3.1.

On August 29 and September 1, services will run from 05:30 until 03:10 the next morning, with 10-minute intervals. On August 30 and September 2, trains will operate from 04:30 to 22:00, with 6-minute intervals during peak hours (04:30–07:30 and 11:00–14:00) and 10-minute intervals at other times.

To prepare for increased demand, the centre has directed the distribution of backup paper tickets on both metro lines, the placement of additional mobile ticket booths at key stations, and advance ticket sales upon passenger request.

Entry and exit points at major stations, particularly Cat Linh, Cau Giay, Nhon, and Yen Nghia, will be arranged in a zigzag pattern with hard barriers to ensure orderly queuing and prevent overcrowding./.